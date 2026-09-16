Is Michael P. Desronvil an illegal immigrant? Lindsay Clancy holdout juror's marriage & divorce in focus after mistrial

According to Michael’s recent interview, he is not an immigrant. His marriage and divorce records show that he married a Haitian immigrant, who was illegal. At the time of his marriage, he did not know this.

Michael did not reveal his face since his name was allegedly doxxed on X. His life has been threatened and people have even stalked his house, journalist Sarah Fields wrote on X .

The Lindsay Clancy trial’s male holdout juror’s marriage and divorce are in focus after the mistrial. The juror, Michael P. Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, has spoken out for the first time since the trial, opening up about himself and the case in a conversation with Fugitive TV .

Michael is now divorced. He is the one who filed for divorce first; his marriage was already fraudulent because his ex-wife was not a citizen. His former wife then filed a counterclaim a couple of months later. He was denied his divorce petition because she was not an American citizen.

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Michael said that he did not lie on paperwork, and that he was chosen as a juror in the Clancy case after he admitted that he had been arrested in the past. “I did not lie on the questionnaire,” he told Fugitive TV.

According to an NBC10 Boston report, the juror was charged in 2021 for allegedly assaulting his then wife. His 13-year-old nephew reportedly told police he saw him grab her by the throat and throw her into a dresser. However, the charge was later dismissed.

A GiveSendGo has been launched for Michael, who is being hailed as a hero by many on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case. The GiveSendGo, which aims to raise $250,000, describes how “one juror held his seat” when support poured in for Lindsay.

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Michael referred to the eight other jurors as “activists” and told Fugitive TV that from day one, they wanted to go for “not guilty.” He said that in the end, it was him and another juror who voted for “guilty,” but she caved in at the last moment. He added that he knew Lindsay was guilty based on evidence.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.