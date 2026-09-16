Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash; colleagues pay touching tributes

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw were killed in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15, their colleague Roland Sprewell said on X. Sprewell covers breaking news for NBC LA in NewsChopper 4. Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw were confirmed to be two of the victims who died when the NBC helicopter crashed today. (X/@LaInaMinute) NBC LA also confirmed that it was Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw inside of the KNBC Chopper when it went down. The station confirmed both were killed as a result of this tragic accident.

The network had earlier confirmed that their helicopter had crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The vehicular mishap saw an SUV ram into a Metro bus killing two. Meanwhile, the NBC helicopter crash left a total of three dead and one person injured, who's been moved to a hospital.

Deep Dive What caused the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash? Who were the victims of the NBC helicopter crash? What were Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw doing at the time of the crash?

Also Read | ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio surfaces as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed While Sprewell confirmed Moreno and Marciniw had died, the identity of the third victim, who was on ground at the time of the crash, has not been released yet. Video from moments before the crash surfaced online and in the audio clip, the woman's voice – now confirmed to belong to Moreno – could be heard asking the pilot, Marciniw, whether he could pull the chopper up. The loss of lives in the helicopter crash has been mourned by many and colleague Roland Sprewell paid a touching tribute, while sharing a photo of them.