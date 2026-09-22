Lizzie Borden’s house, where her parents were murdered, is in focus after the release of Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. This installment of the popular true crime anthology series ‘Monster’ explores the infamous life and trial of Lizzie Borden. Lizzie Borden House: What happened to the home after murders? Can tourists visit it now? What to know as Monster streams (Netflix/YouTube)

Lizzie was tried and acquitted of the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. The series also stars Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, Jessica Barden, Joey Pollari, Billie Lourd and Sarah Paulson. It is the first installment of the anthology to focus on an alleged female suspect.

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Lizzie was tried and acquitted of the murder of her father and stepmother in June 1893. The shocking case became one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the United States. It also became the subject of novels and films, and now, a Netflix drama.

What happened to Lizzie Borden’s house? More than a century after the murders, Lizzie’s house still stands where it stood. The Lizzie Borden House is located at 230 2nd St. in Fall River, about two hours south of Boston.

This is the house where Lizzie’s stepmother, Abby Borden, and her father, Andrew Borden, were killed. Abby was the stepmother of Andrew’s two unmarried daughters Emma, 41, and Lizzie, 32.

Andrew bought the property, which then had the address 92 Second St., in 1872. He converted it from two apartments into one home for his family.

The six-bedroom house was built in 1845, according to Rhode Island Monthly, and has three floors and a barn and was within walking distance of the center of town.

Abby was killed first, in a guest room upstairs that she was cleaning. The killer murdered Andrew about 90 minutes later in the parlor, where he was seemingly napping on a couch.

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It is unknown who the non-Borden owners of the home were after the murders. However, there are records of a couple buying the home in 1948, according to the Baltimore Sun.

That couple’s granddaughter, Martha McGinn, inherited the property. The house has operated as a tourist attraction and bed and breakfast since 1996.

Lee-Ann Wilbers and Donald Woods purchased the property in 2004, opening it for 90-minute tours. U.S. Ghost Adventures bought the Lizzie Borden House in 2021.

At present, no one lives in the Lizzie Borden House full-time, except a caretaker in the barn. However, guests can pay to stay at the house as it operates as a bed and breakfast.

Prices for staying a night at the house vary depending on the number of the guests and when one plans on staying. Rates begin around $200 per night for a single guest, and breakfast is an additional $20 per person per day, according to People.

The murders of Lizzie’s parents remain unsolved to this day, and no one knows who killed Lizzie’s parents and why. No one else was ever tried for the murders, and the case still continues to fascinate the world.

After her acquittal, Lizzie lived under suspicion of many in her hometown, who shunned her. She died of pneumonia on June 1, 1927, in Fall River, at the age of 66.