Who is Corree Gonzales? Suspect in stabbing of ex-Fall River mayor Will Flanagan held, shocking CCTV footage released

A suspect accused of stabbing former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Coree Gonzales arrested after stabbing former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan in cannabis shop brawl(City of Fall River Police Department)

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Coree Gonzales was taken into custody in relation to Monday night's stabbing of Will Flanagan. While Flanagan was hospitalised in a serious condition, he is said to be stable now.

Gonzales is accused of assaulting cops during his arrest on Tuesday morning. He has been charged with four counts of assault and violence on a police officer.

The accusations he faces in relation to Flanagan's stabbing were not immediately clear.

Gonzales appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to be detained without bail until Wednesday morning in order to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Will Flanagan stabbing: New surveillance footage shows chilling incident

A new startling video captures the moment the former mayor was stabbed during a brawl outside his cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts Flanagan, a one-term mayor, was discovered writhing with stab wounds to his neck.

According to WCVB, horrifying security footage shows Gonzales running up behind Flanagan and then making aggressive gestures toward his head and neck.

The former Democratic congressman appears to be bleeding on the pavement as Gonzales flees and crosses the street as Flanagan throws up his hands to defend himself before collapsing to the ground.

Will Flanagan stabbing: Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan reacts

Following the tragic incident, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said in a post on X, “My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends.”

He extended full support of the Mayor's Office to the Fall River Police Department, sttaing that “they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case. We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation.”