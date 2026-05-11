Gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case? 5 true crime abduction shows and films you can binge-watch

The abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, has gripped Americans like few other recent cases have. Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house, and despite months of efforts by authorities, no suspect has been identified. Nancy remains missing. (L-R) Visuals from 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' and 'Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey' (Netflix, Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

As with other crime cases, several theories have emerged about what may have happened to Nancy. While some believe this was the work of a lone abductor, others have theorized that there exists a “boss” – someone who orchestrated the crime from behind the scenes.

Even President Donald Trump has reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Savannah previously said that she believes that her mom may be dead. She said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” but also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

True crime stories have long made popular shows, frequently dominating streaming charts by satisfying human curiosity about dark motivations, providing the thrill of a real-life mystery, and offering insights into the justice system. Amid the search for Nancy, let us take a look at five real-life abduction cases that have featured in popular shows and films.

Five true crime abduction shows to watch if you are gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case Here are five true crime abduction shows and films you can watch: