Who is ‘the boss’? Mysterious new figure emerges in Nancy Guthrie case as chilling Porch Guy theory surfaces

A figure referred to as ‘the boss’ has emerged in the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother. ‘The boss’ came up in a conversation during a new television special, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, set to air on The CW on Wednesday, May 6, at 9 pm ET. This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)

Parade has obtained preview clips from the program, hosted by Brian Entin and featuring criminal profilers Dr. Ann Burgess, Dr. Gary Brocato and Dr. Casey Jordan.

Who is ‘the boss’? In one of the clips, the profilers were asked whether the person seen on Nancy’s porch acted alone. The experts claimed that it is possible that there was more than one person involved in kidnapping, and that there may have been a “boss” type figure orchestrating the crime behind the scenes.

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Burgess brought up another plausible scenario during the discussion. “I just had a thought. That person [on Nancy’s stoop] may have been eliminated,” Burgess said.

On being asked who may have killed the Porch Guy, she replied, “the boss.”

“It was well-planned. They got away with it. And they pulled a type of case that we’ve never seen before, as far as we know,” she added.

Last week, Parade spoke to Entin about the upcoming special.

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“I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they’ve worked, as well as statistics,” Entin told Parade. “They’re really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”