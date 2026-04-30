Was Nancy Guthrie crime scene ‘staged’ to mislead authorities? Experts's chilling theory, ‘Killed somewhere else…’

A leading expert has suggested that the physical evidence left at Nancy Guthrie’s home may have been "staged. Dr Gary Brucato, a renowned forensic psychologist, told TMZ that Nancy may have been “killed somewhere” else entirely, suggesting the primary crime scene was actually not her house. An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Brucato suggested that the presentation of the home, specifically the blood found on the front of the house, as well as the strategically opened back door, indicated that it was “staged.”

“It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there,” Brucato said. “It's entirely possible that happened elsewhere and somebody staged blood in the front of the house, the door being opened in the back and so forth to give the impression of an abduction, but she was actually killed somewhere else or whatever fate befell her, I'm sorry to say, somewhere else.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Brucato said that the kidnapper may have staged the scene to mislead law enforcement and create a false narrative regarding the point of entry and the nature of the struggle. He said that the level of manipulation shows that there was a “mastermind” behind the kidnapping. He added that they may even have staged the crime scene to look like an abduction when it could have been only a homicide.

Is Nancy Guthrie alive? Brucato has reached the grim conclusion that the chances of Nancy being alive are very low. Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”