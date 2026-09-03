John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner: Where are they today? Latest update as alleged pic sparks ire amid Mica Miller case

An alleged photo showing pastor John Paul ‘JP’ Miller and new wife, Suzie Skinner, has surfaced online amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife, which has put focus on Mica Miller's case. John Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner seen at a bar in an alleged photo. (X/@therobbieharvey)

Mica is believed to have died by suicide but the new docuseries has turned attention to JP Miller's personal life as he stands accused of stalking and harassing his estranged wife, prior to her death.

Miller is from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. As per latest updates, he is set to face trial in October 2026 and is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. Miller faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail for cyberstalking and two years behind bars for false statements. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000. Miller remains married to Suzie Skinner who lives with him as per latest reports.

Now, an allegedly new photo of the duo has surfaced online.