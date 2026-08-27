Chris Skinner Myrtle Beach death: What happened to Suzie Skinner's first husband? Death of the Pastor's Wife sparks buzz

Suzie Skinner married John-Paul Miller and her personal life has come into focus again after Netflix released Death of the Pastor's Wife, focusing on Mica Miller's suicide. While JP Miller married Suzie after Mica, she too was married before tying the knot with John-Paul Miller. Chris Skinner was married to Suzie Skinner before he died in September 2021. (X/@therobbieharvey)

Suzie was married to Chris Skinner who died in September 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here's all you need to know about Chris Skinner's death.

Chris Skinner death: What happened? Chris Skinner was found unresponsive in a neighborhood swimming pool in Myrtle Beach. He was taken to a hospital, but passed away due to asphyxiation caused by drowning.

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Initially the death was ruled accidental. Now, with the new Netflix show releasing, focus has again turned to Chris and Suzie Skinner, and the allegations made about the former's interactions with JP Miller.

Allegations about Chris Skinner “Skinner, a quadriplegic, died of an alleged “accident” after falling into a community pool back in 2021. But surveillance footage suggests a different story. Chris was nowhere near the edge of the pool when it all of a sudden accelerated into the water. Remember, according to court documents filed by John-Paul Miller’s ex-wife Alison Williams, Chris confronted his Pastor about an alleged affair with his wife Suzie just weeks before his death. In the same documents, Williams says she confronted JP and Suzie herself about the affair also. Fast forward to 2024, days after Mica’s death, the disgraced Pastor was seen at a bar with Suzie. A few weeks ago, John-Paul Miller admitted on the stand, Suzie is indeed his girlfriend,” a person had written in 2025.

Another person had posted in 2024, “Officially ruled an accident, Chris’s death raises questions due to his alleged confrontation with JP Miller about an affair involving Suzie Skinner—JP’s alleged paramour, according to public documents. Just weeks later, JP Miller delivered Chris’s funeral sermon. Coincidence or something more?.”

Where does the Chris Skinner case stand now? Skinner was a local inspirational speaker and the case of his death was reopened by the Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner in 2025. WPDE reported that while the case was initially ruled an accidental drowning, new evidence from Chris Skinner's sister went on to suggest it might have been a suicide.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department had initially said they exhausted all leads and didn't find any probable cause to charge anyone with a crime. The investigation was closed again in March 2025.

As per latest reports, the coroner's investigation appears to remain open and no one has been charged. Authorities have also not publicly concluded that Chris’s death was anything apart from an accident.