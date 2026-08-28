What did Mica Miller’s medical examiner report reveal? Key findings amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife

Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s Wife has renewed attention regarding the death of Mica Miller, wife of South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller. Mica Miller screengrab from Death of the Pastor's Wife (Netflix | X )

Mica, 30, was found dead at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina, on April 27, 2024. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ruled her death a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. However, her family has consistently challenged that conclusion.

They have alleged that the scene was staged and have continued calling for further investigation into her death.

Here's what her medical examiner's report documented.

Also read: Did Mica Miller have kids? All on marriage to first husband Jeremy amid Netflix's ‘Death of the Pastor's Wife’

Gunshot wound, scene findings and personal beginnings According to the OCME's investigation report cited by FITS News, Mica died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators documented one entrance wound on the right side of her head with a circular muzzle imprint and an exit wound on the left side.

A body diagram detailing her wounds and other body markers was included in the report.

The report stated that Mica's body was found face down in the river beside tree limbs, about 100 feet from spent shell casings. Investigators reported that they found two spent casings and one live round near the riverbank. The report also noted no signs of a physical struggle at the scene.

“Decedent was removed from water by law enforcement in a boat and brought to bank of river. Bank of river was muddy and had heavy brush with briars,” the report stated.

Medical examiners documented additional superficial injuries. These include closed skull fractures, black eyes, and “several minute postmortem wounds consistent with retrieval from river and brush including briars.”

The report also catalogued Mica's clothing, jewelry and personal items. These details include a description of her eight tattoos (crosses, birds, a butterfly, a lotus flower, a band around her upper arm, the words “pure, humble, faithful”) on her forearm and John-Paul Miller's signature tattooed on her side.

The report also described a yellow necklace with a clear stone. Online speculation at the time linked the same necklace to the one John-Paul Miller appeared to wear during television interviews after Mica's death. However, authorities have not identified it as evidence in the investigation.