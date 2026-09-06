Apoorva Mukhija says kalawa controversy was her breaking point: ‘I don't think God comes with rules’

She detailed, “I was at Coachella and doing a get ready with me video. I cannot be normal and I had to make some jokes. So I was wearing the kalawa on my hand and I cut it saying that the thread would ruin my aesthetic. Now, my relationship with God is very new. I just started believing in God, it gives me a lot of peace. But I don't think God believes in rules, that he cares if I cut a thread or something. So when I was doing it I did not think it was wrong. I knew my God would not mind. But ofcourse other people who believed in the same God got upset about it… Even though I have seen bigger controversies in my life that was my breaking point truly. Whatever I do, I say, I cannot say anything right. I was mad, and no one knew how to handle me.”

During the Storytime video, Apoorva said, “After the Latent controversy, my mental health was so f****g bad that I constantly felt that I had no purpose in life. Whatever I do, I was getting abuses and cancelled. I was getting anxiety even after waking up. Tanmay Bhatt, Samay Raina had so much motivation to do something so much with her career. I had given up. I was not this person earlier, and my last breaking point was the kalawa controversy.”

Content creator and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija , known as The Rebel Kid, faced severe online backlash earlier this year in April after posting a video where she cut off her sacred Hindu kalawa (mauli) thread with scissors ahead of attending the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. In a new video on her YouTube channel, Apoorva has broken silence on the controversy and said that it was the breaking point for her after a series of controversies.

Apoorva recently revealed that she has moved out of India to pursue her studies in New York, where she hopes to meet new people and experience a different life. She admitted that while moving to New York was a dream and she should be happy about it, she is also scared because her friends, career and everything she knows are in India. In New York, she will be living in a dorm and returning to student life. She revealed that she will be pursuing an MBA there.

She had made her acting debut in Nadaaniyan. She was also seen in The Traitors Season 1 and most recently, in Lock Upp Season 2, where she arrived as an informant.