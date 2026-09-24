Anurag Kashyap says India picks ‘wrong films’ for Oscars, Gondhal director hits back: ‘Watch it before passing verdict’
Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal, a Marathi psychological thriller, has been chosen as India’s official Oscar entry.
Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap did not appear convinced by India’s selection and said that the country often chooses the "wrong films" for the Oscars, citing The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light as examples of films he believed should have been selected. Now, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar has responded to his remarks.
Anurag Kashyap on Gondhal being India's official entry for Oscars
In an interview with Variety India, Anurag spoke about why India has struggled to make an impact at the Oscars and said, “Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, we messed it up.”
Anurag agreed that there is "too much politics" in the selection process and said the issue was also a lack of awareness. He added that the competition at the Oscars is particularly tough this year and that it would be difficult to beat the international entries. However, he clarified that it was too early for him to comment on Gondhal as he had not seen the selected film or many of the other submissions.
He added, “The most important qualification for eligibility should be that the film should have gone to some international festival outside India or should have had American distribution or should have had an American distributor before year-end. Gondhal should first try to get seen at festivals. That has to be the first step, or all the money spent on screenings or advertising is a waste. Also, the IFFI is a recognised Indian film festival. If Gondhal won the Silver Peacock there, NFDC should play a role in submitting its Regional IFFI winners for international festivals for exposure.”
Gondhal director responds to Anurag Kashyap's remarks
Reacting to Anurag’s comments, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar responded in the comments section of the publication’s social media post. He wrote, “I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap Sir and his filmmaking. On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on 26 April at 23:55, I introduced GONDHAL to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it, but would definitely do so. Since then, it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai.”
He concluded, “My humble request to all audiences, please watch the film before passing a verdict. Made by a debut filmmaker from outside the film fraternity, GONDHAL is a psychological thriller blending Marathi culture with global appeal. It is created for the big screen-not OTT. We understand the responsibility of representing India and will not let our country down. Please watch it in theatres upon its upcoming re-release and stand behind us as we face the world.”
About Gondhal
Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale in key roles.
The film is rooted in the traditional Gondhal ritual, a centuries-old Maharashtrian folk performance involving devotional singing, music and dance. Santosh previously won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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