Shreya Ghoshal says she is lucky to have husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya: ‘He will be upset if I do kitchen cleaning’

In an interaction with The Male Feminist Podcast, Shreya opened up about the support she received from Shiladitya and called herself ‘lucky’ to have found him. When Shreya was asked about how egalitarian she is when she is sharing her household with her husband, she said, “I got lucky, I got this guy. He takes care of the whole house. He does not even… because he loves to live on his own terms, he will wash his own dishes, he will do kitchen cleaning. And he will be upset if I do it.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has been one of the most successful and popular vocalists from India in the last two decades. Since her debut as a playback singer in Devdas in 2002, the singer has established herself as one of the highest-paid musicians in India. Shreya has kept her personal life away from the limelight. Since 2015, Shreya has been married to entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, but very little is known about him to the general public. (Also read: Shreya Ghoshal opens up on rejecting sleazy songs which had problematic lyrics: ‘Slightly patriarchal, gender-based’ )

She added, “We both have worked rigorous hours the whole day, so we both are always doing our chores together. He has never demanded that why you are not here? I am not there for months sometimes. Since we were dating, he was that secure. He knew that she will be there for me. He does not have ego hassles and neither am I. So both of us are very similar that way. Our parents discuss everything and we have become very quiet, and our child is the centre our universe.”