Shreya Ghoshal opens up on rejecting sleazy songs which had problematic lyrics: ‘Slightly patriarchal, gender-based’

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood singing debut with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, at the age of 16. She sang 5 songs, and it became a breakthrough for her, and she has since sung in multiple languages. But did the singer ever turn down a song because the lyrics were sleazy in an item number? Shreya Ghoshal opened up about the change in terms of film music and songs.

What Shreya said In an interaction with The Male Feminist Podcast, Shreya opened up about how the issue is much more than just the lyrics, and she has seen how it has changed over time. During the chat, when Shreya was asked about saying no to songs which had inappropriate lyrics, she said, “The lyrics are one thing. There is also a composition and singing style. There were some popular songs which did very well, but I said no. Thankfully, now, those songs have become quite less. After a point, the songs in films became such that only those types of songs were given to female singers. The rest are male songs, and there are some romantic duets.”

‘I feel it is very male-heavy’ “So we have to see where it is stemming from. The problem is for singers and actresses and everyone who is part of this industry. It is a slightly patriarchal, gender-based thing. But the good thing is now, because of independent music, it is changing. But still, I feel it is very male-heavy. I have spoken very strongly about it earlier, and I don't mind if it is taken in a good way or a bad way,” she said.