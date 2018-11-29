Priyanka Chopra is still angry Nick Jonas didn’t kiss her on first date, reveals details from her wedding in new interview

Actor Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to start a new life with her American singer fiance Nick Jonas but there is still very little that fans know about their love story. However, a new interview in Vogue magazine has now revealed details about how they met, who texted first, the first time they ‘didn’t’ kiss and their plans for their wedding and starting a family together.

Priyanka will feature on the cover of Vogue’s January issue. A corresponding interview in the magazine has revealed that two actually began texting each other much before they met at the 2017 Met Gala. Nick was the first one to send a message, smitten by Priyanka’s beauty. He sent her a direct message on Twitter in September 2016, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” it read. Priyanka alerted him that her team can read those messages and he should contact her on her cellphone instead.

The two then met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when he got down on one knee in front of a crowd. “And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

She then invited him to her home where her mom was watching television in her night gown. “We hung out for a couple of hours... he patted my back before he left,” she said. “There was no kiss. There was nothing,” he confirmed.

“There was a back pat,” she said. “She’s still upset about that,” he replied. “Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night,” he added. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” Priyanka replied.

Nick’s brother Joe said that he and his fiance Sophie Turner laughed at him seeing how smitten he was with her. “He’s sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We’re like, look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now.”

On their third date, Nick knew he wanted to marry Priyanka and called up his mom to give her the news. He proposed to her in Greece with a Tiffany ring he had purchased a week ago. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” When she didn’t say anything, Nick told her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

The two then made the relationship official with a roka in Mumbai in August and are expected to tie the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2. There will be two ceremonies, a Hindu one and a Christian one—which will be officiated by Nick’s father—in two separate parts of the palace. Nick will arrive on a horse for the Hindu wedding and has said he can’t wait for it.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 21:34 IST