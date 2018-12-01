Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sangeet: Bride, groom perform as guests call it ‘most amazing’

Priyanka Chopra, ahead of her wedding with Nick Jonas, claimed in an interview that the guests would need a vacation after participating in the celebrations. Now that details of the sangeet, which took place on November 30 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, prove that the former Miss World was not far off the mark. Joseph Radhik, who is reportedly filming Nick and Priyanka’s wedding, wrote that it was indeed the most spectacular pre-wedding celebrations. He posted a story on Instagram that read, “OK. It’s been 8 years of wedding photography, and tonight I may just have witnessed the most amazing Sangeet night of em all. Wow.” Radik has filmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding in Italy, among others.

According to a report in DNA, Priyanka was dressed in a pink ensemble with kundan-diamond jewellery and performed a dance act dedicated to Nick. She also turned emotional when the groom to be performed a special act for her. The report also suggests that the sangeet went on for about four hours with performances by her cousin Parineeti Chopra too on Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers. Various Indian and international artistes also performed at the do.

Earlier on Friday evening, the high profile guests landed at Jodhpur airport to be a part of Priyanka and Nick’s sangeet ceremony. Among the guests spotted by the paparazzi ahead of the sangeet were Nita Ambani along with her daughter Isha Ambani, husband Mukesh Ambani and daughter-in-law to be Radhika Merchant. All the three ladies were decked up in their designer finery for the star-studded sangeet. It is to be noted, Isha is also set to tie the knot on December 12.

Singer Manasi Scott had also shared a few glimpses of herself from the wedding venue ahead of the sangeet. A host of guests including Arpita Khan Sharma along with son Ahil, YouTuber Lilly Singh, television host Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundra, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee and makeup artist Mickey Contractor were spotted at the Jodhpur airport heading towards the Umaid Bhawan.

As per the reports, a haldi ceremony is also a part of the pre-wedding celebrations and a cocktail bash is expected in the evening. Just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot twice as a mark of respect for each other’s culture. Nick’s father Paul Jonas will officiate the Christian wedding ceremony. The couple will also wed as per Hindu rituals on December 2.

The newlyweds will reportedly fly from Jodhpur to Delhi the next day for their wedding reception at the Taj Palace Hotel. While this function is reportedly being hosted for their family members and friends, it will be followed by another wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai in the second week of December.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 09:07 IST