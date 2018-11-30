Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Arpita Khan, Sabyasachi, the youngest Jonas brother reach Jodhpur. See pics

With the big day just a couple days away, more and more guests have started arriving in Jodhpur for the wedding of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer boyfriend Nick Jonas. The couple have been joined by more relatives and friends at the Umaid Bhawan Palace where they will tie the knot on December 2.

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived in the city with her son Ahil Sharma. She was seen in a colourful jacket with Ahil in her arms. Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee was also seen at the airport in a black shirt and shawl. Singer Manasi Scott and makeup artist Mickey Contractor were also seen at the airport.

The youngest Jonas brother, Franklin Jonas, also finally arrived at the venue on Friday. Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas, mother Denise, brothers Kevin and Joe and sister-in-law Danielle and to-be-sister-in-law Sophie Turner had already reached Jodhpur on Thursday.

YouTuber Lilly Singh, television host Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundra, Priyaka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra had already arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday after Priyanka and Nick. The guests with party with the couple in the palace for three days and celebrate functions like mehendi, sangeet, cocktail party and then a Hindu and a Christian wedding.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra said in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Thursday. The Umaid Bhawan Palace is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, and is believed to be the world’s sixth largest private residence. Part of the palace has been converted into a Taj heritage hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.

A night’s stay in the Grand Presidential suite can cost more than 500,000 rupees ($7168), according to the hotel website. Details about the wedding have been scarce, but Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o and talk show host Kelly Ripa are among those expected to attend, India media reported.

Vogue said there would be two ceremonies - a traditional Hindu service and a Christian one that would be officiated by Jonas’ father. The groom will be dressed in royal attire and enter the wedding on a horse, a popular tradition in most North Indian weddings, Vogue said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 18:20 IST