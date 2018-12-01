Watch newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as she dances to his song in latest video
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas feature in a new music video as she dances to his song, Close. Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur on Saturday.bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2018 19:17 IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is smitten with her husband and singer Nick Jonas and it is for anyone to see in this new video. Vogue magazine has released a new video that features newlywed Priyanka dancing to Nick’s song, Close.
Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, feature on the cover of Vogue’s January issue. As a part of the issue, Nick and Priyanka also shot a special video, directed by Steven Brahms. The video is shot entirely on a cellphone and features Priyanka dancing to Nick’s song in a ballroom.
“Two years after @nickjonas hit Close went platinum, he’s singing it for an audience of one: his new wife, @priyankachopra. In a new video, the actress dances to an acoustic rendition of the song. In collaboration with choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall, Chopra performed five moves: Fred & Ginger, the Gambler, El Matador, Honeymoon, and Lost My Keys Found Them while wearing this season’s hottest fashions,” a caption on the video read. The magazine cover is shot by famous photographer Annie Liebowitz and is again shot on a phone.
Priyanka and Nick married in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Both of them wore Ralph Lauren outfits and so did their wedding party. Their wedding bands were from Chopard.
“Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party,” Ralph Lauren’s official Twitter page shared on Saturday.
Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple—Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo—as well as the members of their wedding party. . The couple is pictured here attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City earlier this fall, shortly following the announcement of their engagement. . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 #MetGala. . Nick wore an Art Deco–inspired jacquard dinner jacket from Purple Label, and Priyanka’s dramatic, trench coat-inspired dress was a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren creation, as were both looks Mr. Lauren designed for the couple’s recent nuptials in India. . Mr. Lauren’s previous custom wedding looks include gowns for his daughter Dylan's wedding to Paul Arrouet and for Lauren Bush Lauren's wedding to his son David. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
@PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas, who married this weekend wearing looks designed by Ralph Lauren, were among the guests invited to celebrate Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary during #NYFW in September 2018. . Here, Priyanka wears a crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren Collection gown, and Nick wears a shawl-collar dinner jacket from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
Priyanka and Nick are joined by their closest family and friends at their wedding in the palace. They will tie the knot again as per the Hindu wedding rituals on Sunday.
First Published: Dec 01, 2018 19:14 IST