Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose wishes Priyanka Chopra on her wedding day, says see you as Ms PCJ

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tie the knot over this weekend in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, her The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose penned a note for the actor on Instagram. Congratulating the actor on her “wedding day”, she wrote, “I form a deep umbilical cord between me and my actors for them to perform the difficult things I require them to - rendering them emotionally naked. Very quickly I formed an intense one with you my darling Pri.”

She went on to write how she was feeling overwhelmed now that Priyanka is ready to take such a big step in her life. “So, tonight on the eve of such a massive life altering journey that you are to embark on - I am feeling quite misty eyed. You were courageous enough to shoot such heart wrenching things with me mere days before of the happiest days of your life. I will be ever grateful for that. Happy wedding day sweetheart. And all the very best for this new leg of life. See you very soon back on set as Ms PCJ.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur.

Priyanka finished the Delhi schedule of the film before she left for Mumbai for her wedding celebrations. The film’s team had a small celebration where Nick was also present. “Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism,” film’s producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had said earlier.

Priyanka and Nick will marry this weekend in a two-day ceremony at a venue dubbed India’s most opulent royal palace. Chopra, 36, and 26-year-old Jonas were engaged this year after meeting at an Oscars after-party last year.

The couple arrived with their families in Jodhpur on Thursday, and headed to the Umaid Bhawan Palace where the wedding will take place. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra said in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Thursday.

A night’s stay in the Grand Presidential suite can cost more than Rs 5 lakh, according to the hotel website. Details about the wedding have been scarce, but Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o and talk show host Kelly Ripa are among those expected to attend, India media reported.

Vogue said there would be two ceremonies - a traditional Hindu service and a Christian one that would be officiated by Jonas’ father. The groom will be dressed in royal attire and enter the wedding on a horse.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 14:43 IST