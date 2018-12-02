Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ screaming relative steals their thunder, Twitter erupts in memes and jokes

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’ wedding is a gift that keeps on giving. After stunning pictures from their wedding celebrations, the internet has been hit by another wonder, a screaming auntie.

A female relative of Priyanka has become an overnight sensation on the internet by making a comical face in one of the pictures from the wedding. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook has been flooded with memes on the woman, often used to express fangirling fatigue or to send warning to Priyanka. Check out a few reactions:

Meanwhile Indian aunties when they get to know Nick is younger than Priyanka !#NickyankaKiShaadi #NickyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/GQs9TKgoVK — Subham (@subhsays) December 1, 2018

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ — Karen :) (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

That expression on Priyanka’ face when she got to know that this Aunty got more attention than her pics on the social media.#PriyankaKiShaadi #NickPriyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/41aqrPEWaw — Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) December 2, 2018

That one aunty that’s against interracial marriage screaming "nooooooo don’t do it Priyanka" pic.twitter.com/OFrHszS9gr — Navjot Singh (@MrSingh9) December 1, 2018

This aunty to priyanka :

"Bache ki jasn logi kia" 😂 pic.twitter.com/xrFNSWgErh — Hasnain Kahn 77 (@Hasnainkahn7477) December 1, 2018

Golden wali aunty is stealing Nick-Priyanka's thunder. pic.twitter.com/x2pvF9olM4 — Rapunzel (@WaggishNushki) December 1, 2018

Who’s aunty is this at nick and priyanka‘a wedding I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/UgA1t0p4uw — Nikita (@nikitab08_) December 1, 2018

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, wearing custom-made Ralph Lauren clothes, and later shared pictures on their social media of a pre-wedding ritual, the mehendi ceremony, which involves applying henna on the bride’s hands as a good omen.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others’ faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing,” the Bollywood actor wrote on her Instagram account.

The pictures showed the couple laughing and surrounded by family and friends, as mehendi is applied on Priyanka’s hands.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a picture and a two-second video of a cricket match, captioning it “team bride vs team groom #cricket”. She later shared photos and videos of the sangeet ceremony too where guests and the bride and groom danced to Bollywood songs, including some of her biggest hits.

The couple have been tight-lipped about the details of the actual wedding, and representatives for the couple remain unreachable for comment. They are scheduled to host a reception in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The venue of the wedding, the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, has been cordoned off to the public, and Indian media reported that the couple had asked guests not to carry cellphones to any of the ceremonies.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 21:33 IST