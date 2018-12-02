Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share official wedding pictures, videos from sangeet ceremony. Watch here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Sunday shared pictures and videos from their sangeet ceremony, held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace. The couple were married in accordance with Christian traditions on Saturday, followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday.

Priyanka is seen dancing with her mother, Madhu Chopra and all her cousins in the video. Nick and his brothers put up an entire performance for their guests and other performers were also invited to light up the evening.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always. as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening). another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.

And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. *grateful,” she captioned the photos.

They had previously shared pictures from their pre-wedding mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Friday - the only official images to have been made available from the wedding celebrations.

The couple’s Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, and was attended by his groomsmen - his three brothers, Kevin, Joe and Frankie and Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth - and Priyanka’s bridesmaids - Game of Thrones actor and Joe’s fiance, Sophie Turner and Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 18:34 IST