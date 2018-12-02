Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 02, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Twitter slams anti-pollution campaigner Priyanka Chopra for bursting firecrackers at her wedding, call it hypocrisy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding ceremony on December 1 was followed by a grand firecracker display. Twitter users have now called out Priyanka who has campaigned against firecrackers recently.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2018 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas,Priyanka Nick Christian wedding
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding at Jodhpur was followed by a grand firework display.(AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding ceremony on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur was followed by a grand firework display. Soon after, the Quantico actor had shared the pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony, with a host of Bollywood and Hollywood celebs wishing the newlyweds .

While the fans are still waiting to get their hands on her wedding pictures, the residents of Jodhpur witnessed the synchronised firework display that lit up the night sky for hours. While the fans congratulated the newlyweds and were in awe of their vibrant sangeet pictures, several Twitter users also criticised the actor for bursting firecrackers despite being the face of the anti-pollution campaign around Diwali.

Interestingly, singer AR Rahman shared a tweet around the same time on National Pollution Control Day.

It is to be noted, Priyanka is the brand ambassador of Breathfree, an asthma related campaign which busts myths around asthma and promotes the use of inhalers as a means of proper and immediate treatment. Taking cognisance of the bursting of firecrackers as part of her wedding celebrations, several Twitter users called it hypocrisy. A section of the Twitter users also trolled her by cracking jokes and creating memes on inventing green crackers and generating oxygen by bursting them.

According to People.com, the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard during the wedding, which was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Both the bride and the groom’s wedding ensembles along with their family members, bridesmaids and groomsmen were by Ralph Lauren.

Post the Christian wedding ceremony, Priyanka will tie the knot with Nick Jonas on December 2 in a Hindu ceremony. This will be followed by a lavish party during the later part of the day. The newlyweds will reportedly fly to Delhi on December 3 for their grand wedding reception at the Taj Palace Hotel. As per the reports, they will also host another wedding reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity in the second week of December.

A host of national and international celebrities made it to Priyanka’s grand wedding celebrations in Jodhpur. Kevin Jonas’s fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, actor Armie Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, YouTuber Lilly Singh, singer Jasmin Walia, Arpita Khan Sharma, designer Sabyasachi Mujkherjee and the entire Ambani family made it to the royal wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 12:43 IST

tags

more from bollywood