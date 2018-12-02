Twitter slams anti-pollution campaigner Priyanka Chopra for bursting firecrackers at her wedding, call it hypocrisy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding ceremony on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur was followed by a grand firework display. Soon after, the Quantico actor had shared the pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony, with a host of Bollywood and Hollywood celebs wishing the newlyweds .

While the fans are still waiting to get their hands on her wedding pictures, the residents of Jodhpur witnessed the synchronised firework display that lit up the night sky for hours. While the fans congratulated the newlyweds and were in awe of their vibrant sangeet pictures, several Twitter users also criticised the actor for bursting firecrackers despite being the face of the anti-pollution campaign around Diwali.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

"I’m 5’7. And unless you feel 5’7 is short, inhalers have never stunted my growth", @priyankachopra busting the myth that inhalers stunt a child’s growth.

Tell us the most surprising myth about asthma that you have come across! #OpenUpToAsthma



Know more: https://t.co/FBRCY3XsrR pic.twitter.com/RG9yaTE9aJ — Breathefree (@ibreathefree) November 26, 2018

Interestingly, singer AR Rahman shared a tweet around the same time on National Pollution Control Day.

More power to all of us ...to control the pollution in our mind ,spirit and our streets ! #NationalPollutionControlDay — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 2, 2018

It is to be noted, Priyanka is the brand ambassador of Breathfree, an asthma related campaign which busts myths around asthma and promotes the use of inhalers as a means of proper and immediate treatment. Taking cognisance of the bursting of firecrackers as part of her wedding celebrations, several Twitter users called it hypocrisy. A section of the Twitter users also trolled her by cracking jokes and creating memes on inventing green crackers and generating oxygen by bursting them.

@priyankachopra and all other bollywood stars, wat say abt this hypocrisy???



U do fireworks wen u need but v cant on one day a year????#PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/XE8TxWhofb — Niranjan Appaji (@AppajiNiranjan) December 2, 2018

This is the height of hypocrisy that these so called liberals and celebs put forth that defeats the entire purpose. #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaNickWedding #PriyankaKiShaadi #PriyankaNick https://t.co/1cJ06rr5BY — Sanskari Bhediya (@pkg_lonewolf) December 2, 2018

Hi @ibreathefree does the firecrackers used in @priyankachopra and @nickjonas wedding are environment friendly ? Waiting for your reply as my kid asli want to have save environment friendly cracker's. #PriyankaKiShaadi #PriyankaWedsNick — Rahul Gandhi Chaparasi (@MumbaiLonday) December 2, 2018

Awesome fireworks display during your wedding! What happened to your message NOT to do fireworks during Diwali? Smell some hypocrisy? 🤔 @priyankachopra @nickjonas #PriyankaKiShaadi #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaNickWedding — Amit C (@imAmitC) December 2, 2018

Firecrackers not okay in Diwali. But okay at your wedding. #DoubleStandards!#NickYankaWedding #PriyankaKiShaadi — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) December 2, 2018

AS PER @priyankachopra YESTERDAY DURING THE FIREWORKS AT HER MARRIAGE, NO DOGS & OTHER ANIMALS GOT SCARED,#Fireworks CAUSED NO AIR OR NOISE POLLUTION.



AND



SHE NEVER GOT ANY ASTHAMA ATTACK EITHER.



AFTER ALL YOU KNOW IT'S #PriyankaKiShaadi KE PATHAKE"! — (((Fearless Hindu))) (@_Hinduism_) December 2, 2018

@priyankachopra doesn't care about environment at all! @UN should take note and remove her as brand ambassador. #India has a huge #pollution problem during winters. #PriyankaNickWedding #PriyankaKiShaadi is making things worst. https://t.co/UuD9WebwPF — Ankur Kumar Singh (@Ankur_Kumar_) December 2, 2018

#PriyankaKiShaadi : Just heard that some American @nickjonas tried to kill some Asthama Patient Priyanka C by bursting firecrackers in his wedding . Is it true? — Saket (@sakedesh) December 2, 2018

According to People.com, the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard during the wedding, which was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Both the bride and the groom’s wedding ensembles along with their family members, bridesmaids and groomsmen were by Ralph Lauren.

Post the Christian wedding ceremony, Priyanka will tie the knot with Nick Jonas on December 2 in a Hindu ceremony. This will be followed by a lavish party during the later part of the day. The newlyweds will reportedly fly to Delhi on December 3 for their grand wedding reception at the Taj Palace Hotel. As per the reports, they will also host another wedding reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity in the second week of December.

A host of national and international celebrities made it to Priyanka’s grand wedding celebrations in Jodhpur. Kevin Jonas’s fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, actor Armie Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, YouTuber Lilly Singh, singer Jasmin Walia, Arpita Khan Sharma, designer Sabyasachi Mujkherjee and the entire Ambani family made it to the royal wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 12:43 IST