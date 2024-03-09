Priyanka Chopra stuns in black shimmery saree, poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee at event in US. See pics

Priyanka wears saree at US event

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday night, Priyanka shared a photo giving a glompse of her outfit. She wrote, "About last night (star-struck emoji)." The actor also tagged Sabyasachi. On its Instagram account, Saks Fifth Avenue shared a series of pictures and videos from the event. The caption read, "ICYMI: We hosted a dinner in Los Angeles with @sabyasachiofficial to celebrate the label’s pop-up at our new Saks Beverly Hills store. Notable guests included our SVP and Fashion Director @roopal_patel, @priyankachopra and many more. #Saks."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka poses with Sabyasachi

In a photo, Priyanka posed for the camera. In a clip, Priyanka sat next to Sabyasachi during dinner. For the event, Priyanka wore a shimmery black saree and matching blouse. She also opted for a golden neckpiece. Sabyasachi wore a black ensemble--shirt, pants, coat and a shawl. The location was geo-tagged as Beverly Hills, California. Sabyasachi presented an exclusive collection at Saks Fifth Avenue's new flagship in Beverly Hills. The event, which started on March 7, will continue till March 11.

Fans react to Priyanka's photos in saree

Several other pictures were shared by a fan account on Instagram. In a photo, Priyanka shared a conversation with a person. She also posed with Sabyasachi in another photo. The actor smiled as Sabyasachi spoke during their dinner, in another picture. Reacting to the photo, a fan said, "It’s sooooohhh lovely to see her wearing saree again…! Suits her very well." Another person wrote, "She’s stunning, it’s been a while seeing her in a glamorous mood." A comment read, "She looks very beautiful and gorgeous."

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban. As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie is produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She joined the team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. To Kill a Tiger is directed by Nisha Pahuja. Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place