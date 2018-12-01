Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas official wedding pics: See them as newlyweds for the first time

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared the first picture from her wedding with singer Nick Jonas. The newlywed couple look happy as they celebrate their wedding amid friends and families at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka shared photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. She is seen in an orange outfit while Nick is seen in white kurta pyjama. She twils in one picture and laughs with the whole family in another.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.” See the pics here:

Wearing a multi-hued organdy ensemble, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Priyanka looked like a vision in the regal outfit inspired by a vintage collection. She complimented her look with statement traditional jewelry. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in aqua bakhiya kurta.

In another picture, all their family and friends including Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner, Siddharth Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas, Joe Jonas and others looked jubilant.

Priyanka Chopra twirls in her mehendi outfit. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s brothers hold up Nick Jonas on their shoulders.

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Denise Jonas at the mehendi function.

Priyanka and Nick at their wedding function.

After keeping their wedding under tight wraps, the couple exchanged the vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a Christian wedding ceremony.

On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their wedding weekend as they will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony. The couple began their wedding celebration with a puja at Priyanka’s residence on Wednesday.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement bash.

