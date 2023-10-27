News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan attend opening ceremony. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 04:26 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is taking place from October 27 to November 5.

The opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival was a star-studded affair. It took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and was attended by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kamal Haasan, and Sunny Leone among others. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra arrives at Mumbai airport ahead of Jio Mami festival, greets media with folded hands. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra is all decked up for MAMI's opening ceremony
Celebs at MAMI opening ceremony

Priyanka Chopra landed in India today to attend the opening ceremony of MAMI. She serves as the Chairperson of the Mumbai Film Festival. She was seen in a white gown with golden stripes, and a matching cape.

Priyanka also posted images from her photoshoot on her Instagramm handle. She wrote in the caption, “Opening night (red heart and namste emojis). Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival.” She can be posing next to a black grand piano in a series of pictures. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas commented, “Damn (fire emojis),” on the post. He's not accompanied her to India this time, as only their daughter Malti was seen tagging along with her at the airport.

Sonam Kapoor also attended the ceremony, wearing a black Audrey Hepburn-type dress. Among other celebs in attendance were actors Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Tejasswi Prakash, Avneet Kaur, Saiee Manjrekar, Raashi Khanna, Utkarsh Sharma, and Palak Tiwari.

About MAMI 2023

The opening film for this year's edition of MAMI is Hansal Mehta's detective drama The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor. Among other films getting screened this year are Aparna Sen's The Rapist, starring Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, and Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank. Among the international titles getting screened this year is Bradley Cooper's Maestro. This year's edition will focus on the cinema of South Asia. The festival will take place from October 27 till November 5.

