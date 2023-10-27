Priyanka Chopra arrives at Mumbai airport ahead of Jio Mami festival, greets media with folded hands. Watch

On Friday, actor Priyanka Chopra reached Mumbai, India for the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. She was surrounded by paparazzi immediately after she walked out of the airport. She travelled alone with her team for the festival as her family, including her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were not seen arriving with her. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable moment with Malti before heading to India Priyanka Chopra clicked at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)(viral bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra arrives at Mumbai airport

For the airport look, Priyanka kept it casual in an all-black look. She opted for a black crop top, paired with a long coat and pants. She finished off her look with some accessories.

In a paparazzi video, she is seen walking out of the airport terminal while photographers surround her for pictures. A few fans were also seen at the spot, trying to capture the moment. Priyanka patiently dealt with the media and posed for them by flashing the peace sign. She also greeted them with folded hands and struck her namaste pose.

Reacting to her airport appearance, a fan wrote in the comment section, “She’s so beautiful.” “She is looking younger than today's new actress… So pretty,” added another. Someone also said, “She maintained her body so well.”

Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her excitement on social media while departing from the US. She had posted a glimpse of her flight ticket to announce that she left for India. She shared a photo of herself holding her Indian passport and wrote in the caption, “It's been a minute Mumbai.” “Cannot wait,” also added her stories.

Besides this, the actor also treated fans to an adorable photo with her daughter Malti Marie. The photo was clicked from her car ride as the mother-daughter held each other's hands before Priyanka left for work. Malti was seen wearing a printed top with pink pants while they were travelling someplace.

Priyanka Chopra to attend Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023

Priyanka Chopra lives in LA with Nick Jonas and Malti. She is currently in India for the film festival which she would be attending as the festival chairperson. She will be reportedly attending the opening night at the Jio MAMI Film Festival, beginning on Friday at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center (NMACC).

