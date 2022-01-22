Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogate: We are overjoyed to confirm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate. She made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday 12 am.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” she wrote. Nick also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

The couple received congratulations from their friend and family. Nick's brother Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick's post. Lara Dutta wrote, “Congratulations.” Their fans were also overjoyed at the news. “Oh my goodness Nick I can’t even begin of how happy I am for you guys congratulations can’t wait to see the baby grow up,” read a comment on Nick's post.

In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had spoken about starting a family with Nick. Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka said. But when the interviewer pointed that both her and Nick lead very busy lives, she had cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

In 2019, Priyanka said that having a baby was on her to-do list. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she told Vogue India.

In an interview to E!, Nick had said that having children is something that they 'hope happens'. "She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."

Priyanka and Nick got married in India in December 2018.

