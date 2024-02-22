Madhuri Dixit cries watching kid's performance about death on Dance Deewane 4

A new promo video of Dance Deewane 4 gave a glimpse of a performance that had judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty in tears. The actors' reactions were captured as they watched two contestants of the dance reality show perform to the song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Hrithik Roshan's 2011 film Agneepath. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also a part of the episode. Also read: Madhuri Dixit performs Ek Do Teen on stage at awards show, Anil Kapoor says he can 'write a book' on her Madhuri Dixit cried on Dance Deewane watching a performance on stage.

Madhuri, dressed in a white saree, wiped her tears away as she watched Harsha, 18 and Divansh, 8 dance, seemingly enacting a performance about life and death. Harsha was seen trying to revive Divansh's lifeless body at one point during the performance. Suniel Shetty and Madhuri both appeared sad as they watched the emotional performance on stage.

The fourth season of Dance Deewane, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as judges and comedienne Bharti Singh as the host, began airing from February 3 on Colors TV.

Madhuri recently turned producer for the Marathi film Panchak, released on January 5, 2024. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Konkan, Panchak is a dark comedy, delving into the themes of superstition and the fear of death.

The movie, directed and written by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Adinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharati Achrekar, Anand Ingale, Tejashri Pradhan, Satish Alekar, Nandita Patkar, Sagar Talashikar, Sampada Kulkarni, Ashish Kulkarni, Deepti Devi, Vidyadhar Joshi, Ganesh Mayekar, and Aarti Wadagbalkar in prominent roles.

Madhuri, who was honoured with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, was last seen in Maja Ma, helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film was a family entertainer, set against the backdrop of a traditional festival and a colourful Indian wedding. Before the film, Madhuri featured in the 2022 Netflix show, The Fame Game.

