close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene offer prayer at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of 'Panchak' release

Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene offer prayer at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of 'Panchak' release

ANI |
Jan 02, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin-Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin-Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release.

HT Image
HT Image

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Madhuri can be seen wearing a floral anarkali suit while Shriram Nene opted for a red kurta set for the occasion.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

'Panchak', which will be released on January 5.

Recently, Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

She was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out