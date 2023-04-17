Madhuri Dixit performs Ek Do Teen on stage at awards show, Anil Kapoor says he can 'write a book' on her. Watch

Madhuri Dixit went down memory lane as she performed a few steps from her iconic song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988). The actor attended an awards show in Mumbai on Sunday, where she was honoured with the trophy and named ‘timeless icon’. After accepting the award, the actor was also asked to dance to her famous Tezaab number. Her colleague and friend Anil Kapoor also joined her on the dais to praise her talents as friend and co-star. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji sit together at an awards show; Anil Kapoor greets them with folded hands. Watch) Madhuri Dixit danced to her breakthrough song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab at a recent awards ceremony.

A few videos from the event were shared online on Twitter by fans. The actor attended the event dressed in a peach tulle gown. In her acceptance speech, Madhuri got philosophical. She stated, "Failure is always a teacher and if you don't push the envelope, if you don't think out of the box, if you don't take the risks... if you don't do what you think is your comfort zone, I think it'll be hard to grow as an artiste and a person. And I took that to heart and I always took risks in my life, with the kind of roles I played. I tried to play a gamut of different kinds of characters and that's what helped me. My parents also helped me to ride the wave of success and failure, gracefully and elegantly. So there's a lot to be thankful about and I miss them dearly. My mom always taught me to be myself."

The actor's mother, Snehlata Dixit, died at her Mumbai home on March 12, 2023. Madhuri and her husband Dr Shriram Nene had announced the news of her death.

Madhuri's frequent co-star Anil Kapoor also shared the stage with her to pay tribute to her career. They have worked together on films like Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Parinda (1989), Beta (1992), Pukar (2000) and Total Dhamaal (2019). He shared, "I've done more than 30 films with Madhuri and these days, heroes do one or two films together and say, 'That's enough'. Do as many films as possible. I want to keep on working with her. I've again worked with her and I would love to work with her again and again."

He jokingly asked Madhuri, "You'll be what 95-years-old? Today, 80 is the new 60. She's a great dancer, a fantastic actress. She's a fabulous daughter, a great wife, fabulous friend. What do I say? I can go on and on. I can write a book."

After mentioning her being a great dancer, the actor was asked to recreate her famous steps from Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, which also starred Anil. Madhuri performed a few seconds of the song to cheers from the audience. Later, Anil also danced on stage to the song My Name is Lakhan, while his wife Sunita looked on.

