More unseen pics of Ranveer Singh, Ivanka Trump, Madhuri Dixit, Nita Ambani, Neetu Kapoor at Anant Ambani Jamnagar bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar took place between March 1-3, but inside photos from the star-studded festivities are still pouring in. On Tuesday, unseen photos featuring Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Ivanka Trump and many other celebs were shared by entrepreneur Pinky Reddy on Instagram. Also read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash Ivanka Trump, Ranveer Singh and other celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Inside pics from Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Her caption read, "Memorable Jamnagar weekend part 1." One of the pictures featured Pinky with actor Sonali Bendre, both dressed in red, while another featured Pinky with Madhuri Dixit. The actor wore a shimmery blue saree on the first night of the festivities.

Actor Ranveer Singh and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla posed with Pinky and others in a picture taken during the Mela Rouge, a Moulin Rouge-inspired carnival hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar.

Pinky posed with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and actor Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor in one picture that was clicked on day 2 as guests toured the Ambani family's animal rescue centre, Vantara, in Jamnagar. Pinky also posed with former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and others in a group photo.

About Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among many others.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the pre-wedding festivities hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani cost a staggering £120 million (approximately ₹1260 crore).

Rihanna performed on day 1 of the Ambani festivities in Jamnagar, and pictures and videos of not only her performanc,e but also her arrival and departure from Jamnagar airport were widely shared on social media.

