Karan Singh Grover shares reason as to why he, Bipasha Basu decided not to reveal daughter Devi's face

Actor Karan Singh Grover has shared why he and Bipasha Basu decided not to reveal the face of their daughter Devi. Speaking with India Today, Karan said that they agreed as they don't have Devi's 'permission to show her face'. Karan also revealed that Devi greets 'random people' when they travel. (Also Read | Karan Singh Grover didn't feel like going for Fighter shoot due to Devi's health; calls Bipasha Basu 'lioness') Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi at Mumbai airport,

Karan on why he, Bipasha, didn't introduce Devi in public

Karan said, "Bipasha has said that we don't have her permission to show her face. So until we have that, we will not, and that makes sense. Having said that, everyone is so sweet, all the paparazzi and everyone there. I think we know them so well, and they know us so well, so they understand that we don't want to show the baby's face."

Karan talks about Devi

"Also, it's not like we have to hide her face or anything because she always wants to say 'Hi' to everyone, like the whole time. Every time at the airport, whenever we're coming back from anywhere, she always just looks at random people, every human being, and will go 'Hi,' and I would be like, 'Devi, please stop it'," the actor added.

More about Devi

Karan and Bipasha Basu welcomed Devi in 2022. Last year, the couple shared that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to undergo surgery. During a chat with Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live last year, Bipasha had spoken about Devi.

She had said, “I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

Karan's recent film

Fans saw Karan recently in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi. It has already entered the ₹150 crore club in India.

