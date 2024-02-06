Karan Singh Grover didn't feel like going for Fighter shoot due to Devi's health; calls Bipasha Basu 'lioness'

Karan talks about Devi's health during Fighter shooting

Karan said, "(At the) beginning of every schedule, I felt like not going to work because it was very serious and to be away was very difficult. Also, I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it's because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that and still be here. I really felt like, for me, death would be easier than going through that.”

Karan praises Bipasha

He continued, “At one point, I remember when we were at the hospital, and we were supposed to give Devi to the doctors, I just couldn't. I was like, ‘no’. It felt like I didn't have any hands or legs or feet or face. My wife is a lioness, she's a super strong person, but then as soon as she became a mother, she was a freaking God. She is something else. Also, thanks to all the surgeons."

About Devi

Karan and Bipasha became parents to Devi in 2022. During a chat with Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live last year, Bipasha had spoken about Devi. She had said, “I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

Karan's recent film

Fans saw Karan recently in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi. It has already entered the ₹150 crore club in India.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

