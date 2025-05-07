Mandira Bedi reveals her fitness secrets for toned body at 53: She loves ab workouts and 'hates squats'

In an interview with Elle India, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram on May 7, actor Mandira Bedi spilt her secret to staying strong and fit at 53. Mandira emphasised that what's most important is finding a fitness routine that works for you and sticking to it, rather than following the latest trends. She prefers a ‘classic’ approach to fitness, focusing on timeless exercises like stretching, and yoga. Also read | Demi Moore at 62 sticks to meat-free diet for toned body, but there's 1 thing she can't give up Mandira Bedi's approach to fitness is refreshing. Here are some key takeaways. (Instagram/ Mandira Bedi)

'I don't try any weird fitness trends'

Asked what motivated her to prioritise health and wellness in her life, and what is the ‘weirdest fitness trend she has ever tried’, Mandira, who began her acting career with the TV serial Shanti in 1994, which made her a household name, said, “Whatever gets you into the space of fitness and health is not important as long as you stay there. That's the thing, I don't try any weird fitness trends. I am a classic in every way.”

'I do a lot of stretching'

Mandira, who has hosted various cricket events, including ICC Cricket World Cups and Indian Premier League, also shared her dislike for squats, especially weighted squats, showing that it's okay to have personal preferences when it comes to exercise. Mandira stressed the importance of doing some form of physical activity every day, even if it's just a small amount. She often shares her workout routines on social media.

Mandir shared details of her 'favourite workout' when stressed: “I do a lot of stretching. I put down a yoga mat. I do abs, I do stretches.. push yourself to do some sort of activity every day. Some form of activity is better than none… gosh, I hate squats, I hate weighted squats.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.