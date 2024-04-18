Yoga for sustainable weight loss: 10 best asanas to practice every day for shedding flab

Keeping your weight in check isn't a one-time goal but a life-long commitment. Weight loss is not just connected to following a daily routine with exercises and healthy diet, it is also about emotional well-being and hormonal balance. When it comes to holistic wellness and maintaining a healthy weight lifelong by managing stress and curbing emotional eating, there is no better routine than Yoga. The ancient practice is known to bring your mind, body and soul in harmony, and this can play a big role in sustainable weight loss. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 23: 5 ancient spices for weight loss; how to add them to your diet) Yoga for weight loss: Research has shown the effectiveness of Yoga in managing stress, improving mood, and curbing emotional eating.(Freepik)

Research has shown the effectiveness of Yoga in managing stress, improving mood, and curbing emotional eating. With better energy levels and moods, one is bound to go that extra mile to boost wellness. Apart from helping burn calories, Yoga can also improve muscle mass and tone. It can help relieve aches and pains which could aid you in further intensifying your effort.

"In order to lose weight, people try different things like gymming, fad diets, detox drinks and so on. Despite all this, people struggle to shed extra pounds and feel emotionally balanced. However, amid these challenges, the practice of yoga asana offers a holistic approach to weight management. Yoga not only helps in weight loss but also boosts emotional balance, mental clarity and overall well-being," says Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute.

BEST YOGA ASANAS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Here are 10 asanas that are effective in weight loss when incorporated into a regular practice routine as suggested by Dr Hansaji.

1. Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar involves 12 powerful yoga postures that are performed in a sequential flow. It stretches and strengthens the muscles, boosts serotonin levels, inducing feelings of happiness. It regulates circadian rhythm, improving sleep quality aiding fat loss. It further improves blood circulation and helps in detoxification.

2. Trikonasana

Practicing this asana stretches the sides of the body, tones the legs, and strengthens the core muscles. It helps in burning calories, stimulates abdominal organs, thereby aiding in fat loss. Additionally, it relives stress and promotes relaxation. Through this asana, you learn to let go (vairagya bhava) releasing tension in the body which works wonders for losing weight.

3. Utkatasana

This posture engages multiple muscle groups, including the thighs, glutes, and core. Holding this pose strengthens the lower body, improves posture, and increases metabolic rate, thereby facilitating fat loss and weight management. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, aiding in stress reduction and fostering inner peace.

4. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana stretches the spine, tones the abdomen, and opens the chest, promoting flexibility and strengthening the back muscles. This asana boosts confidence (Aishwarya bhava), helps in releasing happy hormones and reduces stress by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. It also stimulates the digestive organs, improves circulation, and aids in weight loss.

5. Viparitakarni

This asana helps in reducing stress, calming the mind, and improving circulation. It also relieves swelling in the legs, stimulates the thyroid gland, promotes better sleep, aiding in reducing weight. It helps in reducing stress-induced fat accumulation.

6. Ardha Matsyendrasana

It stimulates the digestive organs, improves digestion, and massages the abdominal organs, aiding in weight loss. It also releases tension in the spine and increases relaxation and flexibility, promoting overall well-being.

7. Setu Bandhasana

Setu Bandhasana strengthens the back, buttocks, and hamstrings while also stretching the chest and neck. It stimulates the thyroid gland, improves metabolism, minimises tension in mind and body. It further helps in reducing belly fat, making it an effective posture for weight loss.

8. Dhanurasana

This asana stretches your abdomen, chest, and thighs. It strengthens the back muscles, improves posture, and massages the digestive organs, promoting weight loss and detoxification. Practicing this asana helps in releasing tension from the muscles and induces relaxation.

9. Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana stretches the entire back of the body, including the spine, hamstrings, and shoulders. It stimulates the abdominal organs, improves digestion, and helps in reducing belly fat. This posture also calms the mind, relieves stress and relaxes your muscles which helps in getting proper sleep, that promotes overall well-being.

10. Uttanasana

It stimulates digestion, relieves stress, and improves blood circulation. Uttanasana stretches your spine, hamstrings, and calves, promoting flexibility. This asana also helps in reducing belly fat and toning the abdominal muscles. Further, this asana activates parasympathetic nervous system, releases stress and promotes better sleep, aiding in weight management.

Incorporating these yoga asanas into your daily routine, along with mindful eating habits and a balanced lifestyle, can lead to sustainable weight loss and overall well-being.