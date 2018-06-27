Squats for weight loss, fitness experts on why this exercise helps you lose weight fast
Whether you’re doing squats for weight loss or to gain an enviable, toned body, it is important to get the right form while doing it. Once you have mastered the art of squatting, you’ll see results around your thighs, glutes, calves and seat. There’s a reason why squat is called ‘king of exercises’. It helps engage all the core muscle groups, increase stability and strength.
Reach the right depth
“Many people squat above parallel and do not go deep enough to positively impact the legs and thigh muscles. In fact, staying above the parallel limits will hurt your knees. So, make sure your thighs are parallel to the ground,” says Yashwant Pratap, fitness trainer, SeniorCare 24X7.
Engage your core
It is important to engage your core while performing squats. According to fitness expert Smitha Shtty, engaging the core will help tone your thighs, calf and will work on your abs too.
Breathing technique
“First inhale and inflate your lungs before you start the rep, then exhale once you’re done with the rep,” suggests Abbas Ali, Reebok master trainer.
Rep speed
It is important to get in as many repetitions as possible. “Slow on your way down squatting, fast and explosive but in control on your way up to upright position,” adds Ali.
Position right
It is important to start the exercise in the right position. “Your form should we such that the knees shouldn’t be ahead of your toes and the gap between your legs should be wider. Once you are in position, squat all the way till your thigh is below your knee level,” says Dr Gagan Kapoor, head of physiotherapy, HealthCare.
Firm heels
Make sure your heels are firmly on the ground. If you lift your heels, you may suffer injuries.
