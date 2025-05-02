70-year-old woman beats knee arthritis, lifts 60 kg deadlifts, 40 kg squats and 100 kg leg presses daily; doctor reacts

A 70-year-old woman's workout routine is sure to surprise you. Meet Roshni Devi, who, despite being diagnosed with knee arthritis, has been hitting the gym every day since she turned 68. Influencer Aradhana Chatterjee shared Roshni's journey on her Instagram account. Let's take a look at her inspiring workout routine. (Also read: Doctor shares 8 easy fat loss tips to shed kilos without extreme dieting: From portion control to smart workouts ) Roshni Devi, a 70-year-old with knee arthritis, inspires others by lifting weights daily. (Instagram/@storiesbyaradhana)

70-year-old defies arthritis with inspiring gym routine

In her video, Aradhana explains that despite having knee arthritis, Roshni Devi lifts 60 kg deadlifts, 40 kg squats, and 100 kg leg presses every single day. She shares that Roshni began exercising at 68 when arthritis made it difficult for her to stand or walk properly. Motivated by her son, she decided to join the gym.

Aradhana adds, "At first, she was hesitant and couldn't do much, but over time, she grew to enjoy the workouts. She is now fondly known as 'Weightlifter Mummy' by those who are inspired by her fitness journey. Today, she doesn't experience any joint pain and feels better than ever before." Roshni Devi herself says in the video, "My wish is to become the strongest lady of India."

Is it safe to lift weights at an older age?

Commenting on Roshni Devi's video and addressing whether it's safe to exercise at an older age, particularly for those with conditions like arthritis, Dr. Santhosh Jacob, an orthopaedic and sports surgeon, shared insights on his Instagram post.

He explained, “Lifting weights, whatever your age, especially if you haven't lifted weights before and you're 70, when you start lifting weights, your muscles are going to respond, and your bones are going to get denser. Not only this, but the stress on your joints is also going to decrease when the strength and size of your muscles and the density of your bones increase.”

He further adds, "Overall, when you have an increase in strength and size of muscles, your joints start to feel better. Now, the only problem is if your joints are in a really bad state, then you might need something for pain initially in order to start exercising. So remember, whether you're getting a major surgery or an arthroscopy, the goal of the treatment is not just to reduce your pain but to reduce your pain enough so that you can go and exercise, increase your muscle mass and bone density, and remove the trigger that caused your arthritis in the first place because movement and strength are the human goals."

Dr. Santhosh concludes, "So, start encouraging your mom and dad to lift weights today!"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.