People choosing their dogs over their dates? Study shows a trend in preference for canine companionship more

Dogs are taking over dates now! Yes, pet owners increasingly prefer to spend more time with their furry companions rather than going on romantic dates. The bond between dogs and their owners has always been strong, but new research suggests it can even outweigh the appeal of dating. Dogs are great judge of characters, looking out for their dog parents. (Pexels)

A research conducted by The Kennel Club revealed a surprising trend where many dog owners would rather spend quality time with their pets than go on a date. It is particularly surprising as the research was released right before Valentine's Day, a time associated with romance and elaborate dates with partners. But turns out, people are choosing their dogs over their dates, even when ‘love is in the air.’

ALSO READ: How to know if your pet loves you? Vet shares 5 behaviours that say ‘I love you’

Growing preference for canine companionship

Cuddle time with pets are special.(Pexels)

As per Kennel Club, nearly half, almost 45 percent of dog owners would rather spend time with their pet than go on a date. And in some cases, 33 percent of dog owners even believe they are more compatible with their dog than their human partner.

Similarly, a study by Burns Pet Nutrition too highlighted that 60 percent of single women would choose their dog over a date, with 41 percent of men expressing the same preference.

ALSO READ: Your pet deserves a spa day too! Vet shares major signs when your pet needs professional grooming

Dogs decide dates?

Furthermore, the Kennel Club's data shows that the dog's approval of the partner has so much emotional weightage. Almost half of the participants in the study claimed that wouldn't even be in a relationship with someone who doesn't like dogs. This shows that people believe in their dogs a lot and value them as even trusted judges of character. A romantic connection for some, isn't fulfilled until their furry friend gives their nod.

Pet compatibility

There is no doubt dogs and their owners share a very strong emotional connection, sometimes more than with other humans. The study also explained how this is possible only when research has to be done. The participants of the study believed that the pet has to be a right match with personality and lifestyle to strike that connection.

Often at times, people may buy dogs based on their looks or some breed which are gaining popularity, but that's not the way to develop a connection.

A true bond with a pet cannot be built on looks alone. This connection isn’t something that can be fabricated, it develops naturally through a match in personality, lifestyle, and other factors. These help in fostering an authentic relationship between the owner and their dog.