Best sheer curtains for a light and breezy aesthetic makeover: Top 8 picks that are elegant and a must-have
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 09:00 am IST
Sheer curtains soften natural light, add texture, and bring timeless charm to interiors. Here are my top picks for a breezy, stylish makeover.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Curtain King Polyester Fully Transparent Net Sheer Curtain (Pack of 1) (Door, 7 Feet, White) - Grommet View Details
|
₹205
|
|
|
Urban Space Linen Textured Sheer Curtain for Door, 35-40% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtain with Tieback, Eyelets Hanging Style, Set of 2 Curtains - Yellow with pom pom (Door -8 feet) View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
HFI Tissue Transparent Net Sheer Curtain- 7 Feet, Door, White, Pack of 2, Grommet Curtains View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
Homefab India 2 Piece Sheer Strips Long Door Curtain - 9 ft, Beige View Details
|
₹587
|
|
|
Story@Home Door Sheer Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 1 | Solid Printed | Semi Transparent Door Curtain | Net Curtains | Curtain for Living Room | (118 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decors View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set With Grommet Curtains Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set Of 2 -White - 4.5Ft X6Ft View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Urban Space Sheer Linen Curtains for Door, 35-40% Light Filtering Linen Textured Decorative Curtains with Eyelets and TieBack for Bedroom, Set of 2 Curtains, (Door - 8ft x 4ft Floral Yellow) View Details
|
₹1,698
|
|
View More Products