Astro-tourism on the rise: Top places to visit and things to do to catch starry nights

Light pollution surging in the cities has obscured the pretty night skies. City lights of the skyline now dominate the night sky instead of constellations, depriving many of natural starry views. Instead, an empty, greyish, washed-out sky looms over the city. City dwellers, tired of this light-flooded, ashy sky, are heading to quieter, darker spots to catch a sky full of bright stars for a change. Astro-tourism includes activities like sky gazing, astrophotography. (Shutterstock)

This marks the rise of astro-tourism, or astronomical tourism, which is rooted in observing the night sky through key activities like stargazing, moongazing, sky photography, and viewing celestial objects and events. Constellations, planets, and meteor showers are best seen in ‘darker’ regions where city lights don’t interfere. High-powered telescopes are also used for closer, much more detailed views of the celestial objects in the sky.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gajendra Singh Rathore, Founder and Managing Director of Jungle Camps India (JCI), explained how astro-tourism is becoming popular in India.

He said, “Astro tourism is becoming very popular in India. What was once a hobby for a few people is now a common travel choice. According to Skyscanner, it will be one of the top travel trends for Indians in 2025. More and more people are looking for unique experiences like stargazing, night sky photography, and sleeping under the stars. The global astro tourism market, valued at $250 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR, reaching $400 million by 2030, with India emerging as a prime destination due to its natural dark sky reserves and growing infrastructure.”

The skies are already clear and stars are visible to the naked eye, but astro-tourism spots also offer high-powered telescopes for much closer views of planets and constellations.(PJC)

Several regions across India that have low light pollution are now tapping into the rising interest in astro-tourism by offering celestial experiences in naturally dark and scenic landscapes.

Gajendra Singh Rathore elaborated, “Pench Tiger Reserve, now India’s first Dark Sky Park, hosts special tours where visitors enjoy guided stargazing, astrophotography, jungle safaris, and campfire gatherings under clear, dark skies. Locations such as Chopta, Binsar, Leh-Ladakh, Spiti Valley, and Jaisalmer are also launching astro tourism events, making it easier for people to explore the stars while surrounded by nature.”

Gajendra further shared this guide for astro-tourism, from the best places to what things one can do in an astro-tourism spot:

Astro-tourism destinations

1. Pench Jungle Camp:

Set in 50 acres of forest near Pench National Park, guests enjoy luxury tents or cottages, guided safaris (including night safaris for spotting nocturnal wildlife), stargazing, and immersive nature walks. Visitors can also explore local tribal markets and savour regional cuisine.

Pench Jungle Camp conduct regular stargazing sessions tailored to guest requests. During the financial year 2024–25, Pench Jungle Camp recorded an estimated total of approximately 5,500 room nights. Of these, 38% to 40% of guests participated in stargazing and astro-tourism experiences offered at the property.

2. Kanha Jungle Camp:

It is nestled in 40 acres of wilderness near Kanha National Park.

This eco-friendly lodge has wildlife safaris, birdwatching, and cultural experiences in the heart of "Kipling country".

3. Tadoba Jungle Camp:

Overlooking Lake Irai and surrounded by lush forest, guests can embark on tiger safaris, nature trails, and lakeside relaxation.

4 Rukhad Jungle Camp:

A rustic option for those seeking a more offbeat experience, located in the Pench-Kanha corridor inside the Rukhad Buffer Forest, ideal for wildlife enthusiasts.

What visitors can see and do in astro-tourism spots