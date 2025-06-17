International Yoga Day 2025: Why is Yoga Day celebrated on June 21? Know this year's theme, history and significance

International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition to the world. It not only boosts your physical health but also supports your mental well-being. Every year, on June 21, the world marks International Yoga Day to honour the practice of yoga and promote its benefits around the globe. As we near the celebrations, here's everything you need to know about this significant day. A photo of PM Modi participating in the 10th International Day of Yoga (2024) celebrations. (For representation)

Also Read | Better sleep and posture to focus: What are the physical and mental health benefits of yoga for students? Experts reveal

International Yoga Day 2025: What is the theme of Yoga Day 2025?

In 2025, the theme for International Yoga Day is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” 2025 is a significant milestone as it marks the 11th anniversary of this global celebration.

Additionally, this year’s celebration features 10 signature events, including the flagship event, 'Yoga Sangam', showcasing mass yoga demonstrations at 1,00,000 locations across India. The other nine events are Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhava, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyoga.

International Yoga Day 2025 history and significance: Why is it celebrated on June 21?

June 21 was declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The UN passed a resolution on December 11, 2014, during the 69th session of the General Assembly.

Speaking at the session, PM Modi had said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action … a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

At the grand event held in New Delhi on June 21, 2015, the first International Yoga Day achieved two Guinness World records: largest yoga session, with 35,985 participants, and for the most nationalities (84) in one session.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Yoga is the integration of mind and body, thinking and action - a holistic approach that is beneficial to our health and well-being.