Better sleep and posture to focus: What are the physical and mental health benefits of yoga for students? Experts reveal

According to a 2024 Harvard Medical School report, yoga can reduce stress, increase the production of endorphins and elevate GABA (a chemical associated with decreased anxiety). Yoga postures (asanas) can also improve flexibility, balance, strength, and overall physical fitness. As per experts, yoga practices like meditation and pranayama can further enhance cognitive function and even lead to better academic performance. Also read | Yoga expert shares 4 simple asanas to reduce chronic fatigue and inflammation Yoga promotes overall health, flexibility, and balance in students. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abarna Mathivanan, diabetic educator, PCOD and weight loss expert, and founder of Dietrifit, and Rumana Fathima, physical education teacher, Global Indian International School, Bannerghatta, Bangalore highlighted how yoga offers numerous benefits for students.

Enhanced physical and mental well-being

Abarna said, “In today’s fast-paced world, yoga is quietly becoming a much-needed pause button for youngsters. From teenagers juggling school deadlines to young professionals drowning in screen time, stress has almost become a badge of honour. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga offers a gentle yet powerful escape.”

She added, “Physically, yoga builds strength and flexibility without putting too much strain on the body, unlike high-intensity workouts, which can sometimes do more harm than good,” she said.

Improved focus and concentration

According to Abarna, regular practice helps youngsters manage anxiety, improve focus, and sleep better — benefits that can make a huge difference during exam stress or work burnout. She said: “Simple breathing exercises, mindful stretches or even a 20-minute daily session can help regulate hormones, ease posture-related pains and create a healthy routine.”

Ultimately, according to Abarna, yoga is not just an exercise; it’s a reminder for youngsters to slow down, tune inward, and take care of their mental and physical health. “In a world that pushes them to run faster, yoga teaches them to pause — and breathe,” she said.

Through simple guided stretches and breathing exercises, even at a beginner-level, students can start noticing improvements in their focus, energy, and even mood. (Freepik)

Better emotional health and reduced stress

Rumana further said that emotional control is one of the most overlooked advantages of practicing yoga, particularly for learners, as most individuals view yoga through the lens of physical fitness or flexibility: “In the context of a school, where academic demands, peer comparison, and screen time are ubiquitous, yoga helps children cultivate tools to deal with stress more mindfully.”

Rumana added, “Through simple guided stretches and breathing exercises, even at a beginner-level, students can start noticing improvements in their focus, energy, and even mood. The breath transforms into an anchor, guiding a person during anxious moments; the body transforms into a space of consciousness; and the mind learns to non-impulsively detached and watch the thoughts flow by. Better empathy, deeper patience, and a growing sense of calm are additional benefits.”

According to Abarna, “Yoga nurtures self-awareness and emotional resilience, skills that our younger generation needs now more than ever in a hyper-connected, often overwhelming world.”

Improved self-awareness

Rumana explained how yoga's benefits for children and students can be truly transformative, and said, “I have personally witnessed the transformation of restless children into attentive participants in class and shy students into more confident individuals, albeit these changes take time. Children no longer experience sleep troubles, tend to better manage anger, and approach conflicts and exams with newfound balance, enabling yoga to aid them in the background.”

Yoga's impact can be profound, and according to Rumana, with consistent practice, students can experience lasting benefits that extend beyond the classroom: “Touching one's toes is not the real gift yoga provides, and we often forget the hidden power of yoga which is providing the ability to deal with life’s challenges with poise and self-reflection. It allows the transformation into young, strong, mindful advocates of their own lives, instilling resilience to cope and evolve gracefully with changing circumstances.”

