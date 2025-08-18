Struggling to complete 10k step target? Fitness coach shares 5 tips to walk 10,000 steps every single day without fail

Walking 10,000 steps every single day has proven to be beneficial, and there are multiple studies backing the claim. A report by the British Heart Foundation states that research has linked 10k steps a day to a reduced risk of developing dementia, cancer and heart and circulatory diseases, as well as having mental health benefits. Go slowly. Start where you are and increase your average step count by about 10 to 20 percent every week.(Shutterstock)

5 tips to walk 10,000 steps every day

But, with a hectic lifestyle, even the prospect of walking 10,000 steps every single day can seem daunting. But what if you have tricks up your sleeve to make it easy? In an August 18 Instagram post, Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach, shared 5 tips that can help you complete your target.

1. Start where you are

The fitness coach advised, “Let's say you're at about 4,000 steps today on average. Don't try to get to 10,000 tomorrow. You can't do it; your body can't take it. You probably won't find the time either. Go slowly. Start where you are and increase your average step count by about 10 to 20 percent every week. So, go from 4,000 to 4,500 to 5,000 to 6,000 gradually. In about six to eight weeks, you will get to 10,000, and you will get there comfortably.”

2. Identify your walking pockets

It means identifying when during your day you can go for short walks. “Literally, no one goes for a two-hour walk in one stretch and gets their 10,000 steps. It's just not possible. Even if you're able to do it for a couple of days, you can't do it consistently because, well, life,” the coach wrote. Instead, think about when you can get short walks. Before lunch, after lunch, maybe more in the morning, or some in the evening. Identify these little pockets and take advantage of them.

3. Multitask

It means finding what else you can do when you're walking. Catch up with a friend, take a few phone calls, listen to a podcast, walk the dog, go to the store, and listen to music. “If you can layer your walking pockets with other activities, you will most likely end up doing it more consistently,” he wrote.

4. Be unfussy

Don't be very specific about when or where you'll go for a walk. Walk anywhere, anytime. “The weather need not be perfect, and your view need not be amazing. If you can't walk outside, that's fine. Walk indoors. If you don't have a big place to walk, that's okay; walk around in circles. Is it hot outside? That's okay; put up with it. Is it cold outside? Same deal; put up with it. Is the road busy? That's all right; go for a short walk. One way or the other, find a way to walk. Don't be fussy,” he suggested.

5. Prioritise but don't obsess

Lastly, he advised that you need not be perfect every day. Some days you'll walk more; some days you'll walk less. That's okay. What matters is that your average number of steps per day gradually increases and that you keep walking a regular part of your life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.