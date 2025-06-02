Fitness trainer shares walking 10k steps won't be enough to stay fit after 60, suggests 4 exercises to pick up

After 60, bodily agility may decline, but staying active remains vital for healthy ageing. Walking, a low-impact exercise, is one of the most popular ways to keep moving. The daily goal of 10,000 steps is generally considered the benchmark, a gold standard for everyday activity. But walking alone may not be enough. It cannot be the sole exercise, as one instead requires a more well-rounded fitness routine for healthy ageing, which targets muscle strength as well. Generally, muscle strength weakens after 60, which makes it even more important to prioritise it. Seniors need more than just walking, as 10 k steps alone won't improve the fitness required for healthy ageing.(Freepik)

Senior fitness trainer Mitch, who regularly shares exercises and fitness tips for elderly people on Instagram, posted on May 15 about the limitations of walking and what else to include in your routine.

Demerits of only walking after 60

When you rely only on walking, you leave behind some crucial gaps. Walking doesn’t improve muscle strength or rectify posture. Fitness trainer Mitch identified the main areas where walking fails to benefit:

It doesn’t build strength in key muscles.

It doesn’t improve balance or prevent falls.

It doesn’t correct poor posture from years of sitting.

What else to add?

Along with walking, the fitness coach recommended adding some other exercises to the routine that target posture, balance, and essential muscle groups. Here are the exercises he shared:

1. Seated Banded Rows

15 reps x 3 sets.

Improves posture and back strength.

2. Sit-to-Stands

12 reps x 3 sets.

Strengthens legs and boosts mobility.

3. High Knees

30 seconds x 3 sets.

Activates your core and balance.

4. Single-Leg Stands

30 seconds per leg x 3 sets.

Trains stability and fall prevention.

