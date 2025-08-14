This zucchini pasta recipe is healthy, low-carb and bursts with flavour

Zucchini, commonly known as courgette, belongs to the gourd family and is loved for its mild flavour and tender texture. Available in green and yellow varieties, this versatile vegetable can be incorporated into a variety of dishes. Packed with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, manganese, and potassium, zucchini not only enhances meals but also offers numerous health benefits. Let’s dive into why you should consider adding zucchini to your diet, along with some tips and a delightful zucchini pasta recipe! Know how to make zucchini and pasta with saffron.(Adobe Stock)

What are the benefits of eating zucchini?

Zucchini is celebrated for its nutritional profile, which supports overall health and well-being. Here are some key benefits:

Weight management: "Zucchini is low in calories, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain or lose weight", says dietitian Sannya A Arora. It provides bulk to meals without the added calories.

"Zucchini is low in calories, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain or lose weight", says dietitian Sannya A Arora. It provides bulk to meals without the added calories. Hydration: With its high water content, zucchini helps keep you hydrated. This is beneficial for people who struggle to meet their daily fluid intake.

With its high water content, zucchini helps keep you hydrated. This is beneficial for people who struggle to meet their daily fluid intake. Digestive health: "Rich in dietary fibre, zucchini supports healthy digestion", says dietitian Arora. Fibre aids in preventing constipation, regulating blood sugar levels, and promoting a feeling of fullness, which helps with weight management.

"Rich in dietary fibre, zucchini supports healthy digestion", says dietitian Arora. Fibre aids in preventing constipation, regulating blood sugar levels, and promoting a feeling of fullness, which helps with weight management. Antioxidant properties: Zucchini contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, which protect the body from oxidative stress and may help reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases.

Zucchini contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, which protect the body from oxidative stress and may help reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases. Heart health: The potassium in zucchini helps regulate blood pressure, balance sodium levels, and support muscle and nerve function, all of which are crucial for maintaining heart health, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The potassium in zucchini helps regulate blood pressure, balance sodium levels, and support muscle and nerve function, all of which are crucial for maintaining heart health, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Eye health: Rich in vitamin A and lutein, zucchini contributes to maintaining good vision and may help protect against age-related eye diseases, as per the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

What is the best way to eat zucchini?

Incorporating zucchini into your meals can be pretty straightforward. Dietician Sannya A Arora shares some creative ways to enjoy it:

Stir-fries and pasta dishes: Add sliced zucchini to stir-fries, pasta, casseroles, or soups for a delicious addition. Its mild flavour blends well with a variety of ingredients.

Add sliced zucchini to stir-fries, pasta, casseroles, or soups for a delicious addition. Its mild flavour blends well with a variety of ingredients. Snacking: Slice zucchini into strips and pair it with hummus for a healthy snack.

Slice zucchini into strips and pair it with hummus for a healthy snack. Grilling or roasting: Enhance its natural flavour by grilling or roasting zucchini and serving it as a side dish.

Enhance its natural flavour by grilling or roasting zucchini and serving it as a side dish. Zoodles (zucchini noodles): Swap traditional pasta for zucchini noodles in your favourite recipes.

Swap traditional pasta for zucchini noodles in your favourite recipes. Salads: Add raw or lightly cooked zucchini to salads for a crunchy and nutritious boost.

Zucchini pasta recipe

Here’s a delicious and healthy recipe to try: Sara Ali Khan's high-protein, low-carb zucchini pasta.

Ingredients for pasta sauce:

Butter

Tomato

Cheese

Garlic

Cream

Ingredients for zucchini pasta:

Zucchini

Chickpeas

Small tomatoes

Oregano

Chilli flakes

Salt (to taste)

Garlic paste

Olive oil

Instructions:

Prepare the sauce:

In a pan, melt butter and sauté garlic paste.

Add tomato puree and cook it well.

Stir in the cheese, cook thoroughly, then add the cream, mixing until well combined.

2. Cook zucchini pasta:

Peel the zucchini and cut it into long, thin slices.

In another pan with olive oil, sauté garlic and chopped tomatoes.

Add the zucchini and cook for a short time, then remove it.

If using chicken, cook it in the same pan, adding it afterwards along with the previously made sauce, zucchini, oregano, and chilli flakes.

Mix and season to taste, then serve with chopped tomatoes and a sprinkle of spices.

What happens if you eat too much zucchini?

Though zucchini is generally safe to eat, moderation is key. Here are a few things to consider: