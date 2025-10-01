US gastroenterologist explains why most supplements are waste of money and effort: 'They only work when your gut…'

In today’s health-conscious world, it seems like everyone is taking some kind of supplement, whether it’s vitamins, minerals, herbal remedies, or protein powders. With so many claims about boosting immunity, improving digestion, or enhancing overall wellness, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and unsure about what really works. Supplements fail when gut health is neglected, says gastroenterologist Dr Vivian. (Unsplash)

Dr Vivian Asamoah, a board-certified gastroenterologist based in Texas, US, sheds light on the myths, truths, and science behind these health products in her September 30 Instagram post.

What you need to know about supplements

“Here’s what most people don’t realise: supplements only work if your gut is prepared to absorb them,” explains Dr Vivian.

Many people spend hundreds on vitamins, minerals, and herbal remedies, hoping they’ll magically improve energy, immunity, or digestion, but often, the results never come. According to Dr Vivian, the reason isn’t the supplement itself; it’s the condition of the gut. Here’s why supplements often fail:

Low stomach acid prevents nutrients from being properly broken down, meaning your body never actually gets the benefit of what you’re taking.

A damaged gut lining may allow partially digested food particles through while blocking essential nutrients, making absorption inefficient.

may allow partially digested food particles through while blocking essential nutrients, making absorption inefficient. Remaining in elimination mode for extended periods can shrink your microbiome instead of giving it a chance to heal and flourish.

for extended periods can shrink your microbiome instead of giving it a chance to heal and flourish. Conditions such as SIBO, candida overgrowth, and gut-liver dysfunction can sabotage absorption, no matter how carefully you choose your supplements.

How to make supplements work

“The problem isn’t the supplement. It’s the environment of your gut. That’s where an integrative approach matters,” says Dr Vivian.

She adds, “In my practice, I look at what’s blocking absorption and why your gut can’t use what you’re giving it. Because when we fix the underlying dysfunction, your body can finally respond to nutrition, supplements, and food the way it should.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.