Urologist reveals 3 major differences between back pain from posture and kidney dysfunction: Location to pain intensity

Back pain is a very common problem nowadays, but everyone is very quick to dismiss it with a‘long story short' casual approach, writing it off as a posture problem. And yes, it may seem likely with long hours of desk work at a job, hunched posture while scrolling on the phone, or even muscle strain from lugging heavy things. But there's more to this usual ‘long story short’ that many may fail to see, and even if they do, it may be a bit too late. It may be kidney trouble. Don't let your back pain get worse. Know the signs.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kshitij Raghuvanshi, urologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, shed light on the seemingly common problem's more serious root and how back pain sometimes can be more than just a musculoskeletal issue. According to him, it's one of the ‘first signs of kidney disease.’ So it's vital not to lump all back pain into the same category.

Dr Raghuvanshi further warned, “Back pain is not always a simple posture or a muscle issue. High back pain, when accompanied by either urine changes or swelling, can be a sign of kidney disease. Early identification of those differences can be a big difference in treatment and health outcomes.” The casual behaviour towards back pain may also delay treatment and potential recovery, or worse, further complicate the situation.

First off, knowing a few basic facts can help you distinguish your back pain and identify the source, whether it's from posture, muscle pull or kidney dysfunction.

Dr Raghuvanshi shared the differences and symptoms that you should know:

1. Three main differences

Normal back pain is in the lower back while kidney related issues may be towards the side. (Shutterstock)

Location of pain:

1. Normal back pain: This is pain that is mostly felt in the lower back or the spine. Depending on muscle strain or spinal problems, it can extend to the hips or buttocks.

2. Pain in the kidneys: The pain is usually higher up, right underneath the rib cage, on each side of the spine. It can be radiating to the sides (flanks) or even to the abdomen.

Nature of pain:

Normal back pain: It is usually sharp or painful, and is likely to vary with position, activity or exercise. Rest usually brings relief. Pain in the kidneys: It is more of a dull, persistent ache or soreness. It generally does not get better or worse with movement or rest.

Reaction to force or pressure:

Normal back pain: Back pain may increase when the muscles or joints in the area are pressed or stretched. Kidney pain: The pain is usually not affected by pressure or motion of the kidney. Other Symptoms that indicate the involvement of the kidneys.

Symptoms

Digestive issues also accompany back pain if it's a kidney-related issue.(Shutterstock)

Back pain is one of the symptoms, not the sole indicator. Dr Raghuvanshi emphasised the importance of other symptoms as well because, “although pain may overlap, kidney disease typically presents with additional symptoms that can be used to identify the difference between it and normal back pain.” So if you are confused whether your back pain hints towards a posture or a kidney issue, check for these other 6 signs that the urologist listed:

Changes in urination: Greater or lesser frequency, particularly at night. Bubbly or foamy urine could be a sign of protein leakage. Blood in the urine: During urination, there is pain or discomfort. Swelling (Edema): Fluid retention in the legs, ankles, feet, hands or face when kidneys cannot get rid of excess sodium and water. Persistent fatigue: The presence of waste products in the blood may lead to permanent fatigue and lack of concentration. Fatigue could be aggravated by anaemia caused by low hormone secretion by the kidneys. Skin changes: Mineral and nutrient imbalances lead to dry, itchy skin when the kidneys are unable to keep a healthy balance. Digestive Symptoms: Loss of appetite, nausea or metallic taste in the mouth caused by accumulation of waste in the blood.

The urologist recommended visiting a doctor if these signs show up. Kidney tests like urinary analysis and kidney functioning tests can easily indicate the presence of kidney disease by a simple routine test.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.