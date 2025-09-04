Urologist explains if fever without infection is important but often overlooked warning sign of kidney cancer

Persistent fever can happen due to multiple reasons, such as standing infections by bacteria, viruses or fungi, auto-immune disorders and rarely can be because of some cancers. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mathisekaran Thangarasu, functional and neuro urology consultant, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Chennai said, “Kidney cancer, particularly renal cell carcinoma (RCC), often goes undetected in its early stages due to the lack of specific symptoms. However, persistent fever without infection is a lesser known but important warning sign.” Also read | Kidney cancer: Causes, diagnosis, drawbacks of conventional surgery, breakthrough treatments Fever is a sign of kidney cancer.(Shutterstock)

Fever without infection is a red flag

“Persistent low-grade or intermittent fever without an identifiable infection source can be an early warning sign of kidney cancer. This fever is typically caused by the release of cytokines (proteins involved in immune signalling) by the tumour. It's often overlooked and attributed to common infections, especially in tropical regions like India,” the urologist explained.

Why the persistent fever occurs?

Renal cell carcinoma can trigger inflammation in the body, said Dr. Mathisekaran Thangarasu. He added, “RCC can trigger an inflammatory response within the body, even in the absence of infection. Tumour cells may secrete interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), which is usually how fever is caused by infections, so cancer cells mimic infection, in the absence of infection. In some cases, patients report night sweats and weight loss, which accompany unexplained fevers.” Also read | Do you overuse paracetamol? Urologist says it can increase kidney cancer risk; know these 10 everyday habits to avoid

Know the subtle signs of kidney cancer.(Shutterstock)

Subtle signs of kidney cancer to watch out for:

Fatigue and weakness that do not improve with rest

Unintentional weight loss.

Blood in urine (hematuria), even if only visible under a microscope

Persistent pain or dull ache in the side or back

Palpable abdominal mass in some advanced cases

Anemia or raised erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) on blood tests

Is misdiagnosis common in these cases?

“Misdiagnosis is common. Such fevers are often treated repeatedly with antibiotics or antipyretics, delaying diagnosis. Patients may go through multiple evaluations for tuberculosis, dengue, or viral fevers before a kidney tumor is considered. If a patient has fever for more than 2–3 weeks, and common infectious causes are ruled out, imaging studies should be considered, regardless no abdominal discomfort. Ultrasound or CT scan of the abdomen can help detect kidney masses early,” said Dr Mathisekaran Thangarasu. Also read | Quit smoking and drink water, says oncologist: Know these 8 tips to reduce kidney cancer risk

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.