World Heart Day 2025: Cardiologist shares supplements he eats every day to boost heart health

Rising heart-related incidents have put the spotlight on everything that makes heart health better. One of these is the role of supplements in heart health. Many want to know which supplements actually help keep the heart healthy. We spoke to Dr Vikrant Khese, cardiologist at Apollo Clinic, who shared his own supplement routine and gave helpful advice for anyone wanting to improve their heart health and overall vitality.

Personal use of supplements

"As a cardiologist, I believe in a hands-on approach regarding health supplements. I personally include magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D in my daily regime. These are good particularly for individuals who are deficient in these nutrients," Dr Vikrant Khese, Interventional Cardiologist – Apollo Clinic, tells Health Shots.

This essential mineral plays a critical role in supporting heart health. It not only helps control heart rhythm and reduce blood pressure but also prevents vascular calcification. With magnesium, there's a notable improvement in cholesterol levels, reduced inflammation, and increased insulin sensitivity. Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that a sufficient intake of magnesium can reduce the risk of severe cardiovascular events, including arrhythmias, strokes, and atherosclerosis. Omega-3 fatty acids: Known for their cardiovascular benefits, omega-3 fats are particularly effective in reducing triglycerides and inflammation, which are key factors in heart disease.

Known for their cardiovascular benefits, omega-3 fats are particularly effective in reducing triglycerides and inflammation, which are key factors in heart disease. Vitamin D: Although often associated with bone health, vitamin D deficiency has been linked with various cardiovascular conditions. This vitamin is crucial for overall health, and maintaining adequate levels is critical for those at higher risk of heart issues.

How to decide on supplements?

When advising his patients about supplements, Dr Khese emphasises, "It is important to rely on scientific evidence when looking at supplements. We should carefully review studies to understand how safe and effective these supplements are in supporting a healthy diet. Before suggesting specific supplements, we must consider a patient’s health, current medications, and lifestyle."

Is it better to eat food or take supplements?

Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats is important for maintaining heart health. People with known deficiencies, specific medical conditions, or those at high risk for heart disease may need to take supplements. "Supplements can be helpful, but they should not replace a healthy diet. Instead, they should add to it", Dr Khese insists.

Numerous scientific studies illustrate their link to lowering triglyceride levels and reducing inflammation. Magnesium: According to the UK’s National Health Institute, extensive research supports its crucial role in regulating blood pressure and preventing heart disease.

"I emphasise that a nutritious diet is typically sufficient to meet most nutritional needs for heart health. Supplements are necessary primarily for individuals with deficiencies or specific health threats," says Dr Khese, a strong advocate for a balanced diet.

Eating whole foods provides important nutrients that support heart health. This makes whole foods a better choice than supplements whenever possible.

Supplements cannot replace a healthy lifestyle; instead, they should enhance it. Prioritising these lifestyle factors will lead to better long-term heart health outcomes.

"If I were to recommend just one supplement, it would undoubtedly be omega-3 fatty acids. The extensive research validating its heart health benefits, specifically in reducing inflammation, improving cholesterol levels, and supporting overall heart function, makes it a cornerstone of a heart-healthy regimen," says Dr Khese.

Which supplements are not worth taking?

Dr Khese cautions against the hype surrounding some supplements. "I see some 'miracle' supplements that claim to fix all heart health issues as likely overrated." Supplements that claim to lower cholesterol without making lifestyle changes often lack evidence to support their claims. Following current trends without careful consideration can lead to the use of supplements that are unnecessary or ineffective.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)