New Moon September 2026: Date, timings, and what this lunar phase means spiritually

The September New Moon is set to arrive on September 10, giving skywatchers and astrology followers a chance to mark the start of a new lunar cycle. This month, the New Moon falls in Virgo, a zodiac sign traditionally linked with routines, organization, work and practical changes.

If you want to use the New Moon as a moment to pause and reset, here is when it happens and what its spiritual meaning may represent.

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When is the next New Moon in September 2026? According to NASA, the New Moon occurs on September 10, 2026. For readers across the US, the exact timing is:

Eastern Time: September 10 at 11:27 p.m. EDT

Central Time: September 10 at 10:27 p.m. CDT

Mountain Time: September 10 at 9:27 p.m. MDT

Pacific Time: September 10 at 8:27 p.m. PDT

Time and date also list the New Moon at 11:27 p.m. local Eastern time. The difference in calendar dates you may see online is due to time zones. In UTC, the New Moon occurs in the early hours of September 11.

What does the September New Moon mean? Astronomically, a New Moon occurs when the Moon sits between Earth and the Sun, leaving the side facing Earth largely unilluminated. That means you generally will not see a bright Moon in the night sky.

Spiritually and astrologically, however, many people view the New Moon as a symbol of new beginnings, reflection and intention-setting.

This month's New Moon occurs at about 8 degrees of Virgo. Astrology sources associate Virgo with everyday routines, organization, details, work and practical improvements. That gives you a simple theme to work with: instead of trying to change everything at once, look at the small habits that shape your everyday life.

Spiritual significance of the Virgo New Moon If you follow astrology, you can use this New Moon to reflect on areas of your life that need more structure or attention.

You may want to:

Reset your daily routine and remove habits that no longer work for you.

Declutter your space and clear things that create unnecessary stress.

Set practical intentions around work, personal goals or self-care.

Review your priorities and decide where you want to spend your time and energy.

Let go of perfectionism and focus on making steady progress. What rituals can you try in the September New Moon? You do not need an elaborate ritual to mark the New Moon. Keep it simple and personal.

Take a few quiet minutes to write down three intentions for the coming weeks. You can also clean one small area of your home, start a journal, meditate, or make a realistic plan for a habit you want to build.

For a Virgo-themed ritual, focus on one practical change you can actually maintain. The idea is less about making a dramatic promise and more about creating a routine that supports your goals.

What else is happening on the New Moon day? The New Moon arrives during a particularly active day in astrology. Venus moves into Scorpio, Mercury enters Libra, and Uranus begins its retrograde in Gemini on September 10.

For astrology followers, these movements add to the day's theme of reassessing routines, communication, relationships and personal priorities. The next major lunar event will be the Full Moon on September 26, which NASA identifies as the Harvest Moon.